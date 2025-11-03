Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for about 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,258,942 shares in the company, valued at $261,570,379.34. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $567,011.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,964.61. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 102,451 shares of company stock valued at $21,376,432 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $221.11 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

