Critical Survey: CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) & Its Peers

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 3.45, indicating that their average share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,293.26% -503.72% -18.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million -$56.45 million -2.57 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $4.08 billion -$160.68 million 1.71

CSLM Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CSLM Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 2 1 2.60 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 560 1457 2239 65 2.42

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 216.67%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential downside of 2.30%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

