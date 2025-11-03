Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 115 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.38.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9%

S&P Global stock opened at $487.37 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

