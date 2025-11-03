Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 2,722 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $87.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

