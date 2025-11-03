New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) & MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Critical Comparison

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and MTU Aero Engines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New Horizon Aircraft alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -230.87% 4.72% MTU Aero Engines 10.79% 25.61% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and MTU Aero Engines”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $5.20 million N/A N/A MTU Aero Engines $8.02 billion 2.93 $684.97 million $9.23 23.68

MTU Aero Engines has higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Horizon Aircraft and MTU Aero Engines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 1 0 1 1 2.67 MTU Aero Engines 0 2 2 2 3.00

New Horizon Aircraft presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 326.36%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than MTU Aero Engines.

Volatility & Risk

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MTU Aero Engines shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MTU Aero Engines beats New Horizon Aircraft on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Horizon Aircraft

(Get Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls commercial and military engines; and manufactures and markets various spare parts. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.