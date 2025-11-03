Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($15.56) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of SPRB opened at $110.10 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $55.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPRB shares. Leerink Partners set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities set a $254.00 price objective on Spruce Biosciences and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp raised Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

