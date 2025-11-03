Townsquare Media (TSQ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $107.9620 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $115.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.77 million. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSQ stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $69,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 208,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,636.56. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 93,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 33.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 289.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

