IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.26, Zacks reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $629.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $637.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.77. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total transaction of $18,491,734.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,650,885.78. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 143.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

