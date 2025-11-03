PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.11) per share and revenue of $177.4220 million for the quarter. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The company had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $3,632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,281.25. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 25,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,686,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,498.72. This trade represents a 71.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,556,457. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 331.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 104.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

