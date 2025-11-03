BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.71), Zacks reports. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.
BioNTech Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of BNTX opened at $103.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 1.45. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $129.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 27.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
