Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $338,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 570.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $321.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.10. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

