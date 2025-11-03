Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 549.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $33.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

