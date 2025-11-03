Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $645,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 111,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 745,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,981,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

