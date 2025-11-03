Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after buying an additional 410,340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 271,551 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $258.96 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.31.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

