Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,097 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $233.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

