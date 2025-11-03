iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.0% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $100,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $196.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

