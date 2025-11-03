Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $73.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $288.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

