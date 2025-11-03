Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $492,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Rothschild Redb upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $192.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

