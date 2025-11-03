International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.7% in the first quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $307.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.86. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $319.35. The company has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

