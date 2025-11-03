Obermeyer Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. SAP comprises about 1.6% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in SAP were worth $32,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SAP by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SAP by 4.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

SAP Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SAP opened at $260.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.98. The company has a market capitalization of $319.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.