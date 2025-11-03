Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $288.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

