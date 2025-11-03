Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $260.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $574,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,024,076.30. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock worth $18,804,983 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

