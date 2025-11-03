Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.91 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.85 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

