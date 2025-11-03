Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,462,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,430,000 after buying an additional 517,906 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

