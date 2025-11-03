Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $627.04 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

