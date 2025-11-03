Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Raised by Landmark Wealth Management Inc.

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.8% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $627.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.08. The stock has a market cap of $780.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

