ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,840,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,154,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.