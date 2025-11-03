Burney Co. Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Burney Co. grew its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 25.4% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.7%

RTX opened at $178.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $239.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.