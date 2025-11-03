TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading 6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.05. 2,140,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,808,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05.

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.93.

About TomCo Energy

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.