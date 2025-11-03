Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Grows By 55.0%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,700 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Severn Trent Stock Down 0.8%
OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $37.14 on Monday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
