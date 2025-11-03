Short Interest in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Rises By 52.4%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sany Heavy Equipment International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Down 1.0%

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

