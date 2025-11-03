Fortinet (FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $1.7048 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $86.43 on Monday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,190,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,022,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,478,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,270,000 after purchasing an additional 390,793 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 263,022 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 982,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,672 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 815,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
