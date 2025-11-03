SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,867,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 2,587,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.5 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 1.1%

OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $172.17 on Monday. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

