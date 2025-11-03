Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,049,100 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 1,432,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,276.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,276.8 days.

Seatrium Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMBMF opened at $1.66 on Monday. Seatrium has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Seatrium Company Profile

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

