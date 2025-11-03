Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 21,000 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 183.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after acquiring an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,003.00 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.