Texas Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $300.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

