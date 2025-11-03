Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $368.12 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

