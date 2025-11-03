New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. New Star Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 92.75%.

New Star Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NSI stock opened at GBX 120.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £85.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.66. New Star Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 96 and a twelve month high of GBX 122.

Insider Activity at New Star Investment Trust

In related news, insider John L. Duffield purchased 545,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 per share, with a total value of £632,200. Company insiders own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

