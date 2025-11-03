iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,883 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,107,000 after purchasing an additional 743,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHW opened at $94.62 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

