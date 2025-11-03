Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $183.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.56.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

