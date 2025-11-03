Texas Bank & Trust Co Sells 970 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Texas Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

