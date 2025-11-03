Prologis, Inc. $PLD Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.