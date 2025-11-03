Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $94.0040 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.13. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 3,800 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $41,116.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,743.28. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 281,104 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 541,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,764 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 925.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 404,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 435,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 300,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

