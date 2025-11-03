Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.