State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,800 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vistra by 2,341.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,755,000 after acquiring an additional 830,111 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 102.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 973,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,309,000 after acquiring an additional 492,765 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,876,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 23.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,712,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,943,000 after acquiring an additional 329,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.93.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $188.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average is $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

