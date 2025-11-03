Torray Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $492.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $576.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

