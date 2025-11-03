T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,252,901 shares of company stock worth $540,251,450. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $210.05 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.64 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.18 and a 200-day moving average of $238.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

