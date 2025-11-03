ON24 (ONTF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $33.8720 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $232.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.66. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $30,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 742,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,715.92. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 32,159 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $178,482.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,620,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,789.65. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 157,441 shares of company stock valued at $864,434 over the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $78,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in ON24 by 24.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 15.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ON24 by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.33.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

