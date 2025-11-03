Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.09) per share and revenue of $17.4740 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ARCT stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.47. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $24.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 378.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 57,152 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 101.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.
