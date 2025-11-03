K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 93,750 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,750 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $30.35 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.